When the Philadelphia Phillies (63-52) and Washington Nationals (50-65) meet at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, August 10, Aaron Nola will get the call for the Phillies, while the Nationals will send Patrick Corbin to the hill. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Nationals have +200 odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (9-8, 4.58 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (7-11, 5.10 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 73 times and won 43, or 58.9%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 5-2 (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies went 5-3 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 44, or 42.7%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 3-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

