Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington in OBP (.337) this season, fueled by 105 hits.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (70 of 108), with at least two hits 30 times (27.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 4.6% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.4% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4%.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 2.8%.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|56
|.253
|AVG
|.278
|.320
|OBP
|.352
|.296
|SLG
|.388
|4
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|33/13
|K/BB
|36/20
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.77 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Blackburn (2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
