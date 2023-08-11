Ildemaro Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Phillies.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while batting .248.

Vargas has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (26 of 46), with multiple hits eight times (17.4%).

Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (6.5%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has driven home a run in 12 games this season (26.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (34.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 32 .256 AVG .245 .275 OBP .287 .436 SLG .373 3 XBH 10 2 HR 1 5 RBI 15 4/1 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings