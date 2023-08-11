The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .619 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.486) and total hits (130) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Thomas has recorded a hit in 86 of 115 games this year (74.8%), including 36 multi-hit games (31.3%).

Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (16.5%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.1% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 53.9% of his games this year (62 of 115), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .310 AVG .259 .345 OBP .313 .523 SLG .453 27 XBH 24 9 HR 11 35 RBI 32 49/10 K/BB 81/17 11 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings