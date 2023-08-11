Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +6000 as of December 31, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last season.
- The Steelers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Steelers had four wins at home last year and five away.
- As the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh was 5-6. When favored, the Steelers were 4-2.
- In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.
Steelers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Najee Harris rushed for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 catches for 229 yards.
- Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (141.4 per game), completing 63.0% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 17 games.
- In addition, Pickett ran for 237 yards and three TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).
- In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, catching 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).
- As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Highsmith collected 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
Odds are current as of August 11 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.