Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Alex Call -- hitting .156 with a double, six walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on August 12 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .200 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 42 walks.
- Call has picked up a hit in 52.1% of his 94 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (6.4%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Call has driven in a run in 22 games this year (23.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (30.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.221
|AVG
|.181
|.297
|OBP
|.308
|.338
|SLG
|.259
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|10
|33/17
|K/BB
|35/25
|4
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.79 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.47 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.47 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.