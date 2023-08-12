On Saturday, Austin Riley (batting .349 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Denyi Reyes. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mets.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

Denyi Reyes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .284 with 23 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 39 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Riley has gotten at least one hit in 71.1% of his games this season (81 of 114), with multiple hits 39 times (34.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 60 times this year (52.6%), including 17 games with multiple runs (14.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .311 AVG .258 .371 OBP .313 .577 SLG .459 30 XBH 21 14 HR 13 38 RBI 36 57/21 K/BB 60/18 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings