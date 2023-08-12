After batting .278 with a double and four walks in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Luis Medina) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington in OBP (.339) this season, fueled by 106 hits.

Smith has gotten a hit in 71 of 109 games this year (65.1%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (27.5%).

In 4.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has driven home a run in 22 games this season (20.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games.

In 33.9% of his games this season (37 of 109), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.8%) he has scored more than once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 56 .254 AVG .278 .324 OBP .352 .296 SLG .388 4 XBH 16 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 33/14 K/BB 36/20 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings