Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .488 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .280 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- In 71.6% of his 109 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- In 8.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has an RBI in 39 of 109 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year (42 of 109), with two or more runs eight times (7.3%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|53
|.292
|AVG
|.267
|.330
|OBP
|.318
|.443
|SLG
|.389
|20
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|32
|41/13
|K/BB
|51/17
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.79).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Medina (3-8 with a 5.47 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
