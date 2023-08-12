Saturday's contest that pits the Washington Nationals (51-66) versus the Oakland Athletics (33-83) at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:05 PM on August 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Jake Irvin (3-5) to the mound, while Luis Medina (3-8) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Nationals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Nationals 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Nationals did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Nationals have won five out of the seven games in which they've been favored.

Washington has played as favorites of -145 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Nationals.

Washington has scored 506 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Nationals Schedule