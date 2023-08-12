The Washington Nationals host the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Esteury Ruiz and others in this contest.

Nationals vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 123 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 63 RBI.

He has a slash line of .280/.324/.416 on the year.

Meneses has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Aug. 11 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 10 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 at Phillies Aug. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 at Phillies Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has put up 89 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with 46 stolen bases.

He's slashed .251/.302/.319 on the year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

