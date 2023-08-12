Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Denyi Reyes on the hill, on August 12 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Mets Player Props
|How to Watch Braves vs Mets
|Braves vs Mets Odds
|Braves vs Mets Prediction
|Braves vs Mets Pitching Matchup
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of 1.000, fueled by an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .580. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- In 76.3% of his 114 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 49 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (24 of 114), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.4% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 71 times this year (62.3%), including 25 games with multiple runs (21.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.341
|AVG
|.333
|.438
|OBP
|.404
|.590
|SLG
|.571
|29
|XBH
|28
|12
|HR
|14
|34
|RBI
|36
|34/37
|K/BB
|31/23
|26
|SB
|27
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Reyes gets the call to start for the Mets, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.