Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Sean Murphy (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Denyi Reyes. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Pirates.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .274 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.
- Murphy will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .222 with one homer during his last outings.
- Murphy has recorded a hit in 51 of 81 games this season (63.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (23.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 81), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has driven home a run in 31 games this year (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 37 of 81 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.284
|AVG
|.264
|.371
|OBP
|.380
|.520
|SLG
|.529
|19
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|10
|29
|RBI
|32
|42/17
|K/BB
|36/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Reyes starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
