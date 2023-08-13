C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .257 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Abrams has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 10.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has had at least one RBI in 26.9% of his games this year (29 of 108), with two or more RBI 11 times (10.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|54
|.266
|AVG
|.249
|.321
|OBP
|.294
|.422
|SLG
|.410
|18
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|24
|40/12
|K/BB
|46/7
|14
|SB
|15
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.77 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .285 batting average against him.
