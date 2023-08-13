The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Athletics.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.485) and total hits (132) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

In 75.2% of his 117 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 19 games this season (16.2%), homering in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has driven in a run in 46 games this year (39.3%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 53.8% of his games this year (63 of 117), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .312 AVG .259 .349 OBP .313 .520 SLG .453 27 XBH 24 9 HR 11 36 RBI 32 50/10 K/BB 81/17 11 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings