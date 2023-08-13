The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz will take the field against the Oakland Athletics and Jordan Diaz on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV Channel: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals are second-worst in MLB action with 108 home runs.

Washington's .400 slugging percentage ranks 19th in baseball.

The Nationals' .259 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Washington has the No. 19 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (509 total runs).

The Nationals rank 15th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in MLB.

Washington's pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Washington's 4.87 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Nationals have the third-highest WHIP in MLB (1.458).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals are sending Trevor Williams (5-7) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 113 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Williams has collected three quality starts this season.

Williams has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season heading into this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 23 appearances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Ranger Suárez 8/9/2023 Phillies L 7-0 Away MacKenzie Gore Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies L 6-2 Away Patrick Corbin Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Joan Adon Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luis Medina 8/13/2023 Athletics - Home Trevor Williams Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox - Home Josiah Gray Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox - Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox - Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies - Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies - Home Jake Irvin Aaron Nola

