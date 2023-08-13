Washington Nationals (52-66) will play the Oakland Athletics (33-84) at Nationals Park on Sunday, August 13 at 1:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, C.J. Abrams will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Nationals are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Athletics have +115 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams - WSH (5-7, 5.00 ERA) vs Ken Waldichuk - OAK (2-7, 6.30 ERA)

Nationals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have been favorites in eight games this season and won six (75%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Nationals have gone 4-1 (80%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Washington.

The Nationals were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times in the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Washington and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 33, or 28.7%, of the 115 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a mark of 29-74 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

