Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Athletics Player Props
|Nationals vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Athletics
|Nationals vs Athletics Odds
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is batting .262 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Garrett has picked up a hit in 47.4% of his 76 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.4% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 76), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Garrett has driven in a run in 18 games this year (23.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season (27 of 76), with two or more runs six times (7.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.208
|AVG
|.317
|.314
|OBP
|.383
|.327
|SLG
|.525
|6
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|19
|35/13
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.77 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Waldichuk (2-7) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .285 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.