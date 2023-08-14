As of now the Pittsburgh Steelers are 18th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6000.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 games with a spread last season.

A total of seven Steelers games last season went over the point total.

Pittsburgh put up 322.6 yards per game offensively last year (23rd in ), and it allowed 330.4 yards per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.

The Steelers went 4-4 at home last year and 5-4 away from home.

As favorites, Pittsburgh was 4-2. When underdogs, the Steelers went 5-6.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Steelers Impact Players

Najee Harris ran for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 receptions for 229 yards.

In 17 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (141.4 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.

George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Diontae Johnson had 86 receptions for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

Alex Highsmith amassed 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +20000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1100 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1100 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3500 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

