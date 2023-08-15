The Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees will meet on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Aaron Judge among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Braves are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+170). The matchup's total has been listed at 11 runs.

Braves vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 11 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 105 total times this season. They've finished 68-37 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Atlanta has a 24-10 record (winning 70.6% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

In the 118 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-50-3).

The Braves have a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-20 38-22 27-15 49-27 61-35 15-7

