The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 107 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .339.

In 64.9% of his 111 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

In 4.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (20.7%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (7.2%).

He has scored in 38 games this season (34.2%), including three multi-run games (2.7%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .254 AVG .278 .326 OBP .352 .295 SLG .388 4 XBH 16 2 HR 3 13 RBI 18 34/15 K/BB 36/20 1 SB 0

