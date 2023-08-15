On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Athletics.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .281.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.

In 71.2% of his 111 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (8.1%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has driven in a run in 39 games this year (35.1%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 38.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 53 .294 AVG .267 .333 OBP .318 .443 SLG .389 21 XBH 17 6 HR 5 31 RBI 32 42/14 K/BB 51/17 0 SB 0

