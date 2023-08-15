The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .257 with 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Ruiz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .444 with two homers.

Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 60.6% of his games this season (60 of 99), with multiple hits 28 times (28.3%).

In 13.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has driven in a run in 34 games this season (34.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 of 99 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 52 .256 AVG .259 .294 OBP .330 .375 SLG .443 13 XBH 17 4 HR 10 17 RBI 28 22/7 K/BB 17/20 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings