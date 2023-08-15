Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .415 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on August 15 at 7:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Yankees.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .243 with 16 doubles, 23 home runs and 39 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 100th and he is 35th in slugging.
- Ozuna enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .333.
- In 68 of 102 games this year (66.7%) Ozuna has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (18.6%).
- Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 21 of them (20.6%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 34.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (40.2%), including seven multi-run games (6.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|50
|.255
|AVG
|.231
|.333
|OBP
|.298
|.516
|SLG
|.430
|22
|XBH
|17
|13
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|29
|47/22
|K/BB
|52/17
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-7 with an 8.06 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty threw two innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has an 8.06 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .332 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.