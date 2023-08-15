Nationals vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (62-56) versus the Washington Nationals (53-66) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 15.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.69 ERA).
Nationals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The Nationals have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.
- The Nationals have come away with 44 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a mark of 28-33 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 19 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (517 total runs).
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.89) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|@ Phillies
|L 7-0
|MacKenzie Gore vs Michael Lorenzen
|August 10
|@ Phillies
|L 6-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Aaron Nola
|August 11
|Athletics
|W 8-2
|Joan Adon vs Paul Blackburn
|August 12
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Jake Irvin vs Luis Medina
|August 13
|Athletics
|W 8-7
|Trevor Williams vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 15
|Red Sox
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Nick Pivetta
|August 16
|Red Sox
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs James Paxton
|August 17
|Red Sox
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Chris Sale
|August 18
|Phillies
|-
|Joan Adon vs Michael Lorenzen
|August 19
|Phillies
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Taijuan Walker
|August 20
|Phillies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
