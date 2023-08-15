Tuesday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (62-56) versus the Washington Nationals (53-66) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 15.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.69 ERA).

Nationals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Nationals have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

The Nationals have come away with 44 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 28-33 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 19 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (517 total runs).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.89) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule