Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will try to find success Josiah Gray when he starts for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Nationals have +145 odds to win. The matchup's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -175 +145 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Nationals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

Read More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (42.3%) in those games.

Washington is 25-29 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 54 of its 117 games with a total.

The Nationals are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-34 28-32 26-25 27-40 34-41 19-24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.