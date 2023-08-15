Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Orlando Arcia (batting .237 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .289 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.
- Arcia has had a hit in 64 of 96 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 27 times (28.1%).
- He has homered in 13 games this season (13.5%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Arcia has driven in a run in 30 games this season (31.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39.6% of his games this year (38 of 96), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.314
|AVG
|.264
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.485
|SLG
|.420
|15
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|18
|37/13
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-7 with an 8.06 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander threw two innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an 8.06 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .332 to his opponents.
