Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers at the moment have +6000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- Steelers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Pittsburgh put up 322.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 13th, giving up 330.4 yards per game.
- Last year the Steelers were 4-4 at home and 5-4 away.
- Pittsburgh had four wins as the favorite (in six games) and five wins as an underdog (11 games).
- The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Steelers Impact Players
- On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.
- Also, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
- Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (141.4 per game), completing 63.0% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 17 games.
- On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).
- Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.
- On defense last year, Alex Highsmith helped keep opposing offenses in check with 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games.
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
