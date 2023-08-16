After hitting .125 with seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start James Paxton) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

James Paxton TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .196 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 44 walks.

Call has picked up a hit in 49 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 23 games this year (24.0%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 30.2% of his games this season (29 of 96), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .213 AVG .181 .294 OBP .308 .325 SLG .259 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 23 RBI 10 34/19 K/BB 35/25 4 SB 4

