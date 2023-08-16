The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Nationals Park

James Paxton TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks while batting .256.

Abrams has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 110 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.5% of those games.

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this season (26.4%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season (40.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 54 .263 AVG .249 .323 OBP .294 .414 SLG .410 18 XBH 19 6 HR 5 20 RBI 24 41/13 K/BB 46/7 15 SB 15

Red Sox Pitching Rankings