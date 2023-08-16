Dominic Smith vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Dominic Smith and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Boston Red Sox and James Paxton on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington in OBP (.341) this season, fueled by 109 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 131st in slugging.
- Smith has had a hit in 73 of 112 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 31 times (27.7%).
- In 4.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 38 of 112 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.259
|AVG
|.278
|.329
|OBP
|.352
|.310
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|18
|35/15
|K/BB
|36/20
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Paxton (7-3) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.36, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
