Ildemaro Vargas vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ildemaro Vargas (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .248.
- In 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.0%).
- He has homered in 8.0% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has an RBI in 14 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 18 games this season (36.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|32
|.255
|AVG
|.245
|.263
|OBP
|.287
|.436
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/1
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
