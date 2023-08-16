Lane Thomas vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 133 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .479, both of which are tops among Washington hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- In 74.8% of his games this season (89 of 119), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (30.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (19 of 119), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46 games this year (38.7%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 65 of 119 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.306
|AVG
|.259
|.344
|OBP
|.313
|.507
|SLG
|.453
|27
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|36
|RBI
|32
|54/11
|K/BB
|81/17
|11
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 3.36 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .231 to opposing batters.
