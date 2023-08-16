Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (63-56) and Washington Nationals (53-67) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on August 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton (7-3) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (6-9) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 105 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (41.9%) in those contests.

This year, Washington has won 33 of 72 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Washington is the No. 19 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (521 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.89 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule