Justin Turner and Lane Thomas are the hottest hitters on the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals, who meet on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+145). The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

7:05 PM ET

Washington D.C.

Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -175 +145 9 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 105 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (41.9%) in those games.

Washington has entered 54 games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 25-29 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 54 of its 118 chances.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 7-6-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-35 28-32 26-25 27-41 34-42 19-24

