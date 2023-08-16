Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox play Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 108 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 521 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.2) among MLB offenses.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.89) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.454 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (6-9) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Gore will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Phillies L 6-2 Away Patrick Corbin Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Joan Adon Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luis Medina 8/13/2023 Athletics W 8-7 Home Trevor Williams Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Josiah Gray Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox - Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox - Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies - Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies - Home Jake Irvin Taijuan Walker 8/20/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 8/22/2023 Yankees - Away Josiah Gray Luis Severino

