How to Watch the Nationals vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox play Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 108 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington ranks 20th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 521 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.2) among MLB offenses.
- Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.89) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.454 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- MacKenzie Gore (6-9) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 24th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Gore will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/10/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-2
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Aaron Nola
|8/11/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-2
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Paul Blackburn
|8/12/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Luis Medina
|8/13/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-7
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/15/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Nick Pivetta
|8/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|James Paxton
|8/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Sale
|8/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Taijuan Walker
|8/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|8/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Luis Severino
