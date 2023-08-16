Nicky Lopez -- with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the mound, on August 16 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has six doubles, three triples, a home run and 21 walks while hitting .236.

Lopez has gotten a hit in 27 of 62 games this year (43.5%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (14.5%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In 17.7% of his games this year, Lopez has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 of 62 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 29 .375 AVG .260 .375 OBP .311 .375 SLG .354 0 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 12 1/0 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings