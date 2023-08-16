Riley Adams vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Riley Adams (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams has 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .305.
- In 62.1% of his games this year (18 of 29), Adams has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (34.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this season (31.0%), Adams has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|11
|.359
|AVG
|.220
|.423
|OBP
|.289
|.672
|SLG
|.366
|12
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|7
|21/6
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
