Alex Call vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 45 walks while hitting .195.
- Call has recorded a hit in 49 of 97 games this season (50.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (13.4%).
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (6.2%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has driven home a run in 23 games this year (23.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|.210
|AVG
|.181
|.295
|OBP
|.308
|.321
|SLG
|.259
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|34/20
|K/BB
|35/25
|4
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (158 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.52 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 34-year-old has amassed a 4.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
