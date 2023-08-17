Joey Meneses vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Red Sox.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has 27 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .281.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 72nd in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Meneses has reached base via a hit in 80 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- In 8.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 113 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.295
|AVG
|.267
|.339
|OBP
|.318
|.444
|SLG
|.389
|22
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|32
|43/15
|K/BB
|51/17
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (158 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.52 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
