Lane Thomas vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .237 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.479) and total hits (135) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (90 of 120), with more than one hit 37 times (30.8%).
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 46 games this year (38.3%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 55.0% of his games this year (66 of 120), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|59
|.309
|AVG
|.259
|.347
|OBP
|.313
|.506
|SLG
|.453
|27
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|36
|RBI
|32
|54/11
|K/BB
|81/17
|11
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.52, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
