Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Thursday at Nationals Park against Patrick Corbin, who is starting for the Washington Nationals. First pitch will be at 4:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 112 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 18th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Washington has scored 527 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.449 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin (7-11) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up no earned runs on one hit in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 24 starts this season.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in 23 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Joan Adon Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luis Medina 8/13/2023 Athletics W 8-7 Home Trevor Williams Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Josiah Gray Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox - Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies - Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies - Home Jake Irvin Taijuan Walker 8/20/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 8/22/2023 Yankees - Away Josiah Gray Luis Severino 8/23/2023 Yankees - Away MacKenzie Gore Randy Vasquez

