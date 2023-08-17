Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Justin Turner, Lane Thomas and others in the Boston Red Sox-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 28 walks and 68 RBI (135 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.

He has a .284/.329/.479 slash line on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 12 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 128 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI.

He has a .281/.329/.418 slash line so far this season.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Aug. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Red Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 13 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 vs. Athletics Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 11 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Sale Stats

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Chris Sale (5-2) for his 13th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts, Sale has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Sale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Aug. 11 4.2 1 2 2 7 0 vs. Reds Jun. 1 3.2 5 1 1 6 1 at Diamondbacks May. 26 5.0 4 1 1 3 1 at Padres May. 20 7.0 3 2 2 8 1 vs. Cardinals May. 13 8.0 3 1 1 9 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Chris Sale's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Turner Stats

Turner has 119 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 40 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .285/.353/.482 on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 26 doubles, 26 home runs, 42 walks and 79 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.334/.504 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Justin Turner, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.