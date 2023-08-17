The Washington Nationals (54-67) play the Boston Red Sox (63-57), after Stone Garrett went deep twice in a 6-2 victory over the Red Sox, at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable starters are Chris Sale (5-2) for the Red Sox and Patrick Corbin (7-11) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.52 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (7-11, 4.92 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (7-11 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season.

The lefty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up just one hit.

The 34-year-old has put together a 4.92 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.

Corbin has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Corbin is trying for his 24th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Sale (5-2) for his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed one hit in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season with 11 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 12 games.

He has earned a quality start five times in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts, Sale has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

