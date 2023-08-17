Riley Adams is available when the Washington Nationals battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 13, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Chris Sale TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is hitting .305 with 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.

In 62.1% of his games this year (18 of 29), Adams has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (34.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (13.8%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Adams has driven home a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In seven of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 11 .359 AVG .220 .423 OBP .289 .672 SLG .366 12 XBH 4 3 HR 1 8 RBI 7 21/6 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings