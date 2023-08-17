Riley Adams vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Riley Adams is available when the Washington Nationals battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 13, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is hitting .305 with 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
- In 62.1% of his games this year (18 of 29), Adams has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (34.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (13.8%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Adams has driven home a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In seven of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|11
|.359
|AVG
|.220
|.423
|OBP
|.289
|.672
|SLG
|.366
|12
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|7
|21/6
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 158 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing just one hit.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
