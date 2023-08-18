The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Yankees.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .249 with 20 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 58.9% of his 107 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.5% of them.

He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 107), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has driven in a run in 29 games this year (27.1%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 37.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 51 .254 AVG .243 .294 OBP .304 .513 SLG .414 22 XBH 18 13 HR 5 37 RBI 20 53/11 K/BB 44/15 0 SB 2

