On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 179 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Red Sox.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .263 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Ruiz enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .429 with two homers.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 63 of 102 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this year (36 of 102), with two or more RBI 11 times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-run games (3.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Nationals Players vs the Phillies

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 52 .267 AVG .259 .310 OBP .330 .406 SLG .443 16 XBH 17 5 HR 10 22 RBI 28 22/8 K/BB 17/20 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings