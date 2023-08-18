The Washington Mystics (14-16) will be monitoring three players on the injury report as they ready for their Friday, August 18 game against the Indiana Fever (8-23) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Mystics enter this contest after an 83-76 win over the Sky on Sunday.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG NaLyssa Smith Out Foot 15.1 9.4 1.4

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes paces her team in points per game (15.1), and also posts 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Defensively, she posts 2.2 steals (first in the league) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Natasha Cloud posts a team-high 5.9 assists per game. She is also averaging 12.2 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 36.9% from the floor and 25.7% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Tianna Hawkins is tops on her team in rebounds per game (5.3), and also puts up 9.1 points and 1.5 assists. Defensively, she delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough averages 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor.

Queen Egbo puts up 5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, shooting 51.2% from the field.

Mystics vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -3.5 161.5

