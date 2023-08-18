Michael Lorenzen starts for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Nationals Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Nationals have +170 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total is listed at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -210 +170 9 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Nationals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 107 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (43%) in those games.

This season, Washington has won 13 of its 30 games, or 43.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 55 of its 120 chances.

The Nationals are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-35 28-32 27-25 28-41 34-42 21-24

