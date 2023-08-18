How to Watch the Nationals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Michael Lorenzen gets the nod for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Nationals Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Nationals Player Props
|Phillies vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Phillies vs Nationals Odds
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 112 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Fueled by 351 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- Washington has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 537 (4.4 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.88) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.449 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joan Adon will take to the mound for the Nationals, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw three innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits against the Oakland Athletics.
- In two starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Adon has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 3.5 innings per appearance.
- In four appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Luis Medina
|8/13/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-7
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/15/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Nick Pivetta
|8/16/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|James Paxton
|8/17/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-7
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Sale
|8/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|8/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Luis Severino
|8/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Randy Vasquez
|8/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.