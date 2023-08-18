Michael Lorenzen gets the nod for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Nationals Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 112 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 351 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Washington has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 537 (4.4 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.88) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.449 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Joan Adon will take to the mound for the Nationals, his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw three innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits against the Oakland Athletics.

In two starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Adon has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 3.5 innings per appearance.

In four appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luis Medina 8/13/2023 Athletics W 8-7 Home Trevor Williams Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Josiah Gray Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox W 10-7 Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies - Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies - Home Jake Irvin Cristopher Sanchez 8/20/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 8/22/2023 Yankees - Away Josiah Gray Luis Severino 8/23/2023 Yankees - Away MacKenzie Gore Randy Vasquez 8/24/2023 Yankees - Away Patrick Corbin -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.